Deliveries start today!

On this milestone day, the Tesla Model Y equipped with the latest version of Hardware 4 (HW4) has officially started delivery in the UK. This event marks a significant turning point not only for Tesla but also for electric car enthusiasts in the region

What is HW4?

Hardware 4, or HW4, is the latest version of Tesla’s in-vehicle hardware system, intended to improve the autonomous driving capabilities of vehicles. Compared to its predecessor, the HW3, the HW4 offers significant advances in terms of data processing, environmental perception and system responsiveness. This update is crucial because it promises safer and more intuitive driving.

Impact on Model Y

The Model Y, one of Tesla’s most popular compact SUVs, benefits greatly from the integration of the HW4. This update allows it to take full advantage of the latest innovations in autopilot and active safety. UK buyers can now enjoy an enhanced driving experience, with features such as improved recognition of objects on the road, better adaptation to complex driving conditions and smoother interaction with vehicle safety systems.

Deliveries begin

The first buyers in the UK began receiving their vehicles today, a moment eagerly awaited by many enthusiasts and pre-orderers. Demand for the HW4-equipped Model Y has been strong, signaling growing interest in advanced technology and electric vehicles in general.

Conclusion

The arrival of the Tesla Model Y with HW4 in the UK represents an important step in the evolution of electric mobility. With continued advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, Tesla continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, providing consumers with ever more efficient, safe and environmentally friendly transportation options. For those considering purchasing an electric vehicle, the new Model Y may well be an option to seriously consider.

FAQs about this Model Y from the United Kingdom

What are the main improvements of HW4 compared to HW3?

Better processing capacity, improved object recognition and faster system responses.

When did deliveries of the Model Y HW4 start in the UK?

Deliveries started today.

Is Model Y HW4 available in other regions?