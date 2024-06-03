AVERE-FRANCE : Unveiled by Antoine Herteman, its President

Electromobility continues to make great strides in France, and AVERE (Association for the Development of Electric Mobility) is positioning itself as a central player in this green revolution. At the launch of the first upgrade of the “I ride electric” platform, Antoine Herteman, President of AVERE France, presented several key information and initiatives that highlight the recent advances and future ambitions of the association.

Growth and Diversification of AVERE France

Since its creation in 1978, AVERE France has continued to grow and diversify. The last six years have been particularly notable, with a significant increase in the number of members. The association now has around 275 members, bringing together energy companies, vehicle manufacturers, and a multitude of services linked to electromobility. This diversity of members allows AVERE to represent a complete ecosystem, ranging from energy producers to local authorities, including charging station manufacturers and financial services.

Advenir Program: Distinct and Transparent Management

Antoine Herteman also detailed the split of AVERE into two distinct entities: the associative part and the management of the Advenir energy saving certificate program. This program, with a total budget of 220 million euros since its creation, focuses on subsidizing charging infrastructure and training and information actions. The separate management of these funds guarantees transparent and efficient use of resources, aligned with the objectives set in agreement with the public authorities.

Training and Information: Priority for Professional Actors and the General Public

One of the most innovative aspects of Herteman’s speech lies in the emphasis placed on training and information. AVERE has organized around 500 training events, reaching 80,000 people, an impressive figure that demonstrates the association’s commitment to educating professionals and the general public about electromobility. Condominium managers and communities are prime targets for this training, because they play a crucial role in the adoption and management of charging infrastructure.

User Satisfaction: An Asset for Mass Adoption

Herteman also highlighted a key point that is often overlooked: more than 90% of electric vehicle users say they are satisfied with their experience. This statistic is a strong indicator of the attractiveness and quality of electric vehicles available on the market. It constitutes a strong argument to convince skeptics and promote wider adoption.

The Challenges of Trustees and Communities

Finally, the president of AVERE illustrated the specific challenges faced by condominium managers and local authorities. These players must integrate new mobility solutions while managing additional constraints. AVERE is committed to providing them with the necessary support so that electromobility is seen not as a problem, but as an opportunity for innovation and progress.

Conclusion

AVERE France, under the direction of Antoine Herteman, demonstrates a remarkable capacity to bring together a wide range of stakeholders around electric mobility. Recent initiatives, notably the separate management of Future program, emphasis on training and information, as well as high user satisfaction, show that the association is well positioned to guide France towards a greener and more sustainable future. The transparency and effectiveness of its actions are a guarantee of confidence for all stakeholders involved in this crucial transition.