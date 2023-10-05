Tesla NACS Adopted by Hyundai, Kia & Genesis

The NACS (North American Charging Standard), developed by Tesla, has been officially adopted by the Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis electric vehicles. The EVs of these makers will have access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network in North America starting in Q4 2024.

Hyundai announces Tesla NACS adoption

Hyundai Motor North America announced Thursday it will switch to North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for its electric vehicles in the region. In the US, all-new or refreshed Hyundai electric vehicles will be available exclusively with the NACS port starting in the fourth quarter of 2024. In Canada, this will happen in the first half of 2025. Hyundai EVs with NACS ports will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers throughout North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America.”

Tesla will ensure the correct charging of all Hyundai EVs

Tesla is committed to providing access to charging stations for as many electric vehicles as possible. Hyundai noted that the company’s commitment to expanding its network will enhance customer access to out-of-home charging and fully support the ultra-fast charging speeds on Hyundai’s advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) vehicles, including IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and upcoming EV models.

Hyundai EV owners with CCS will have access to Tesla NACS in early 2025

Owners of existing and future Hyundai electric vehicles with the current CCS system will have access to the Tesla Supercharging Network starting in the first quarter of 2025, the company said. Hyundai will offer an adapter for these customers. In addition, the company will also provide adapters to charge NACS-equipped vehicles using CCS chargers.

“Opening our Supercharging network to additional electric vehicles directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” said Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of Charging at Tesla. “We’re proud to welcome Hyundai as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard.”