Véhicule électrique

Tesla NACS Adopted by Hyundai, Kia & Genesis

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Hyundai
Credit: Hyundai
Sommaire

The NACS (North American Charging Standard), developed by Tesla, has been officially adopted by the Motor Group, which includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis electric vehicles. The EVs of these makers will have access to Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network in North America starting in Q4 2024.

Hyundai announces Tesla NACS adoption

Hyundai Motor North America announced Thursday it will switch to North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for its electric vehicles in the region. In the US, all-new or refreshed Hyundai electric vehicles will be available exclusively with the NACS port starting in the fourth quarter of 2024. In Canada, this will happen in the first half of 2025. Hyundai EVs with NACS ports will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers throughout North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Our collaboration with Tesla marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional EV experiences to our customers,” said José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “This new alliance will provide Hyundai EV owners confidence in their ability to conveniently charge their vehicles and complements our joint venture company to create a new, high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 stations across North America.”

Tesla will ensure the correct charging of all Hyundai EVs

Tesla is committed to providing access to charging stations for as many electric vehicles as possible. Hyundai noted that the company’s commitment to expanding its network will enhance customer access to out-of-home charging and fully support the ultra-fast charging speeds on Hyundai’s advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) vehicles, including IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and upcoming EV models.

Hyundai EV owners with CCS will have access to Tesla NACS in early 2025

Owners of existing and future Hyundai electric vehicles with the current CCS system will have access to the Tesla Supercharging Network starting in the first quarter of 2025, the company said. Hyundai will offer an adapter for these customers. In addition, the company will also provide adapters to charge NACS-equipped vehicles using CCS chargers.

“Opening our Supercharging network to additional electric vehicles directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” said Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of Charging at Tesla. “We’re proud to welcome Hyundai as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard.”

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was France’s 5th Best-Selling Car in September

0
Tesla Model Y became the 5th best-selling car in France in September 2023. Strong sales ensured the success of the brand as a whole....
Starlink

Starlink Deploys Across Entire Fleet of Holland America Line Ships

0
Starlink is being deployed across Holland America Line's fleet of ships. More than half of the fleet is already connected to the services, with...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was Denmark’s Best-Selling Car in September

0
Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Denmark in September 2023, selling more cars than its five closest competitors combined. At this stage,...
Innovations

X Has Paid Content Creators Almost $20M

0
X, formerly Twitter, has already paid nearly $20 million to content creators on the platform, CEO Linda Yaccarino said. Ad revenue sharing program allows...
Innovations

X Recaptures 90% of Top 100 Advertisers, CEO Linda Yaccarino Says

1
X managed to return 90% of the top 100 advertisers, CEO Linda Yaccarino said. Thanks to this, the company could become profitable by the...
Article précédent
La ruée chinoise vers l’électrique : l’Europe doit-elle s’inquiéter?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.