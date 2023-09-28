Véhicule électrique

X Recaptures 90% of Top 100 Advertisers, CEO Linda Yaccarino Says

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

X CEO Linda Yaccarino, on stage at the 2023 Code Conference.
Sommaire

X managed to return 90% of the top 100 advertisers, CEO Linda Yaccarino said. Thanks to this, the company could become profitable by the beginning of 2024, she stressed.

Advertisers return to X

X CEO Linda Yaccarino spoke Wednesday at Vox Media’s annual Code Conference. She said the platform is a safe place for brands, highlighting that 90% of the top 100 advertisers have already returned to the platform. Yaccarino added that in the last three months alone, about 1,500 advertisers have again used digital platform X to advertise their brand.

“Ninety percent of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform,” she said. “In the past 12 weeks alone, about 1,500 have returned.”

X focuses on freedom of expression

Before X, formerly Twitter, was purchased by Elon Musk, it allowed its users to express their thoughts under censorship. Management deliberately banned or reduced the visibility of some accounts at the request of the government, which was revealed in the so-called Twitter files. However, Musk is committed to providing users with freedom of speech and expression. The reluctance to work in accordance with the shadow demands of the US government led to the fact that a directed fight began to be waged against X on different levels. This, in turn, scared off advertisers who wanted to distance themselves from the controversy so as not to harm the brand. This turn of events resulted in X’s loss of income. To make the platform more stable, Musk appointed Yaccarino, who is a former advertising director at NBCUniversal. One of her most important tasks was the return of advertisers.

« Freedom of speech is only successful if someone you disagree with says something you disagree with, » Yaccarino said.

The platform is being improved

It is natural that a radical change in the company’s management leads to fundamental changes in management methods. X is not guided by old Twitter principles, which have shown their unreliability but relies on new ones. Times of change are like the sea during a storm, yet without it, it would have been impossible to build a great product.

X continues to improve daily. According to Yaccarino, X partners with independent companies to evaluate content on its site. It is also hiring new staff in its sales, partnerships, and brand safety teams—teams that work directly with advertisers. She also said X takes election integrity very seriously, and continues to fight anti-Semitism on the platform.

« The velocity of change and the scope of ambition at X really does not exist anywhere else, » Yaccarino said.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Starlink

Starlink Deployed by Western Australia Police Force

0
Western Australia Police have announced plans to invest $8.5 million in Starlink equipment and internet services. The initiative aims to provide reliable connectivity to...
Tesla

Tesla Megapack 10MW/20MWh BESS in Austria Goes Live

0
A battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 10MW/20MWh, consisting of Tesla Megapacks, goes live in Austria. The project became the largest...
Actu mobilité électrique

Tesla NACS Officially Adopted by Jaguar

0
Jaguar has signed an agreement with Tesla to provide access to more than 14,000 Superchargers to its current and future customers using the North...
Innovations

Neuralink Opens Recruitment for its First-in-Human Clinical Trial

0
Neuralink has received approval from the independent institutional review board and its first hospital to begin recruiting for its first human clinical trial. The...
SpaceX

SpaceX Seeks to Throw Out DOJ Case Over Employment Practices

0
SpaceX is countersuing the Justice Department, which accuses the company of irregularities in its hiring practices. The company did not break any laws and...
Article précédent
Kia EV9 : Le nouveau mastodonte électrique au rapport qualité-prix prometteur
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.