Autonomy of the Tesla Model 3, Delivery of Semis to PepsiCo, Return of Elon Musk to Vivatech and More!

Dear Tesla Mag readers,

We are excited to announce the release of our brand new podcast episode! In this new opus, we dive into the heart of the news about electric vehicles and the innovative technologies that are shaping our future. Here’s a look at the exciting topics we cover in this episode:

The autonomy of the Tesla Model 3 Performance

Discover the latest performance of the Tesla Model 3 Performance, with an impressive range of 507 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. We explore how this model continues to push the boundaries of automotive innovation with 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.3 seconds.

Tesla Will Soon Deliver 50 Additional Semis To PepsiCo

Tesla to deliver 50 more Semis to PepsiCo, bringing company fleet to 86 vehicles. These electric trucks, designed to reduce CO2 emissions and operational costs, represent a significant step forward towards more sustainable transport. Find out how PepsiCo is adopting these vehicles for its logistics operations.

H-8 Before Elon Musk Returns To Vivatech

We are a few hours away from Elon Musk’s highly anticipated return to Vivatech, where he will speak remotely. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX will share his visions on the future of technology and innovation. What new ideas and advances will he unveil this time? Stay tuned to find out.

Don’t miss our exclusive interview with Thomas de Lussac, co-founder and head of design at NAMX. NAMX, an innovative company, develops hydrogen hybrid vehicles. Thomas talks to us about the challenges and opportunities associated with hydrogen as an energy source and shares NAMX’s vision for a greener future.

Solar Charging Park at Merklingen Station in Germany

We end our podcast with a note of ecological innovation. At Merklingen station in Germany, a solar charging park with 259 spaces for electric vehicles was inaugurated. This ambitious project offers globally unrivaled simultaneous parking and charging capacity. Find out how this initiative is a model for the charging infrastructure of the future.

Don’t Miss This Episode!

Subscribe to our podcast so you don’t miss any of our upcoming news and exclusive interviews. Activate notifications to be informed when each new episode is released. Additionally, we invite you to leave your comments and thoughts on the topics covered. We are interested in your opinion and would like to start a conversation with you.

Get Engaged With Tesla Mag

We are also delighted to present our services to you Direct Charge And Solar Direct. If you know of similar projects or have ideas for new projects, contact us. Together we can identify and manage innovative initiatives for the future of electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation with Tesla Mag. Stay tuned and share this episode with your friends and colleagues. See you soon for an exciting new podcast!

The Tesla Mag team