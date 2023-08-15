Fisker Announces Adoption of Tesla NACS

Fisker has announced its transition to the Tesla NACS (North American Charging Standard). The company’s customers will have access to Tesla Superchargers in North America starting in the first quarter of 2025.

Fisker adopts Tesla NACS

On Tuesday, Fisker announced it has signed an agreement with Tesla to provide its customers with access to the Tesla Supercharger network. This will be possible because the manufacturer will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS). This opportunity will be open to them starting in the first quarter of 2025. To take advantage of Tesla’s wide charging network, Fisker car owners will need to use a special adapter. The company announced it will update the design of its vehicles later to include a Tesla charging port. However, no exact date has been given.

The agreement will provide wide access to Tesla Superchargers

Cooperation with Tesla will provide more opportunities for Fisker car owners. The move will provide additional charging options, taking advantage of Tesla’s 12,000 Supercharger stations across North America, including the US and Canada. The agreement applies to all existing and future Fisker vehicles.

Fisker joins the Tesla NACS alliance

The American manufacturer has become the eighth automaker to join the Tesla NACS alliance. Ford and General Motors were the first. They were followed by Volvo, Polestar, Rivian, and Nissan. Mercedes-Benz has become the first German manufacturer to apply the Tesla NACS system to its vehicles.

The terms of the deal with Fisker are different from other companies

The details of the agreement between Fisker and Tesla are different from the agreement with other companies—particularly related to timing. Cars from the first seven manufacturers will have access to the Tesla Supercharger network starting in 2024, thanks to an adapter. Starting in 2025, new electric vehicles will be produced with new charging ports. In the case of Fisker, access to the charging network will only be provided from 2025.