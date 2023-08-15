Véhicule électrique

Fisker Announces Adoption of Tesla NACS

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Fisker has announced its transition to the Tesla NACS (North American Charging Standard). The company’s customers will have access to Tesla Superchargers in North America starting in the first quarter of 2025.

Fisker adopts Tesla NACS

On Tuesday, Fisker announced it has signed an agreement with Tesla to provide its customers with access to the Tesla Supercharger network. This will be possible because the manufacturer will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS). This opportunity will be open to them starting in the first quarter of 2025. To take advantage of Tesla’s wide charging network, Fisker car owners will need to use a special adapter. The company announced it will update the design of its vehicles later to include a Tesla charging port. However, no exact date has been given.

The agreement will provide wide access to Tesla Superchargers

Cooperation with Tesla will provide more opportunities for Fisker car owners. The move will provide additional charging options, taking advantage of Tesla’s 12,000 Supercharger stations across North America, including the US and Canada. The agreement applies to all existing and future Fisker vehicles.

Fisker joins the Tesla NACS alliance

The American manufacturer has become the eighth automaker to join the Tesla NACS alliance. Ford and General Motors were the first. They were followed by Volvo, Polestar, Rivian, and Nissan. Mercedes-Benz has become the first German manufacturer to apply the Tesla NACS system to its vehicles.

The terms of the deal with Fisker are different from other companies

The details of the agreement between Fisker and Tesla are different from the agreement with other companies—particularly related to timing. Cars from the first seven manufacturers will have access to the Tesla Supercharger network starting in 2024, thanks to an adapter. Starting in 2025, new electric vehicles will be produced with new charging ports. In the case of Fisker, access to the charging network will only be provided from 2025.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla May Invest in Manufacturing Battery Materials in Indonesia, Minister says

0
Tesla may make significant investments in Indonesia. The company will focus on manufacturing materials for lithium batteries, a senior minister said. Tesla may make...
Tesla

Germany’s First Tesla Megapack Put into Test Operation

0
A German research company installed a Tesla Megapack for testing. The project has already been put into test operation. This Megapack is the first...
Véhicule électrique

Challenges and Collaborations: EV Driver Survey Highlights

0
The 2023 EV Driver Survey Report, a joint effort by Shell Recharge and LCP Delta, has shed light on the perspectives of 25,000 European...
SpaceX

SpaceX Conducts Static Fire Tests of Booster 9 Super Heavy

0
SpaceX conducted static fire tests of the Booster 9 Super Heavy. The data obtained will help prepare for the future Starship flight, which may...
Tesla

Tesla Adds V4 Supercharger at Giga Berlin

0
Tesla adds V4 stalls to its Supercharger station at Giga Berlin. At the moment, Tesla already has six V4 Supercharger sites in Europe and...
Article précédent
Totems des prix en station de recharge : l’arbre qui cache la forêt ?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.