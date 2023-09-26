Tesla Megapack 10MW/20MWh BESS in Austria Goes Live

Véhicule électrique

Tesla Megapack 10MW/20MWh BESS in Austria
Credit: Tesla
A battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 10MW/20MWh, consisting of Tesla Megapacks, goes live in Austria. The project became the largest of its kind in the country.

BESS with Tesla Megapack units in Australia goes live

NGEN Smart Grid Systems has completed an off-grid battery storage project in Austria. The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a capacity of 10MW/20MWh has become the largest of its kind in the country. The Slovenia-headquartered company has completed a project in Ardnoldstein, which is now connected to the grid and participating in the electricity market, according to a company announcement earlier this month.

BESS powered by Tesla Megapacks

The BESS consists of Tesla Megapacks. These are large utility-grade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries that are the best solution for large projects. A Megapack is a powerful battery that provides energy storage and support, helping to stabilize the grid and prevent outages. It can also be an energy storage device from renewable energy sources. A total of €15 million ($16.2 million) has been invested in the Ardnoldstein project.

Roman Bernard, CEO of NGEN Smart Grid Systems GmbH said:

“The focus is initially on supporting the Austrian transmission network. But the system also opens up exciting opportunities for building a local energy community market and integrating active electricity consumers.”

The project was originally planned to be built in Klagenfurt next to a new substation. However, local opposition forced NGEN to choose a new location. The Arnoldstein site was settled on thanks to it being an industrial site as well as 14MW of availability at the nearby Gailitz substation.

NGEN is an experienced operator

In addition to Austria, NGEN also implements large-scale projects in Croatia and its home market in Slovenia. Their capacity is 50 MW/100 MW and 70 MW/140 MWh respectively. The company also has a 100MW/200MWh of energy storage in Slovenia. The total capacity of all the company’s projects in Europe is 1 GW.

