Tesla to Set Up a Malaysian Headquarters

Tesla will set up a headquarters in Malaysia and intends to make significant investments in the country, the prime minister said. The Selangor state government is ready to facilitate the entry of the company, the state’s сaretaker assured.

Elon Musk wants to make big investments in Malaysia

On Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a virtual meeting with Elon Musk. After that, he said the cooperation discussed at the meeting would create tens of thousands of skilled jobs in the country. Anwar stressed that investment in Malaysia will be big. The prime minister said the government’s cooperation would be with Tesla and SpaceX.

Tesla to open a headquarters in Selangor state

While the size and specific direction of the investment has not been disclosed, Anwar has some to say. He mentioned that Tesla is going to open a headquarters in Cyberjaya, Selangor. The city has an interesting name, consonant with the name of the company’s new vehicle, Cybertruck. It is a city with a science park as its core, which is a key part of Malaysia’s Multimedia Supercorridor.

Selangor government warmly welcomes Tesla

Tesla’s headquarters is planned for Cyberjaya, which is located in Selangor. The city is adjacent to the new seat of the government of Malaysia, which is located in Putrajaya. The Selangor government welcomes Tesla’s planned investment in Malaysia and stands ready to facilitate its entry. According to the local government, the manufacturer plans to set up not only a headquarters there but also a service center and an experience center this year.

Caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said Tesla’s presence would demonstrate the investment community’s trust in Selangor’s state administration. It will also attract more international battery technology companies to invest in the state, according to The Edge Malaysia.

“It will also enhance the interest among the younger generation to be more involved in high-technology fields, particularly the clean technology industry. This is not only important for the private car industry, but also for the use of clean energy batteries in the public transport industry like rail, buses and vans.

“This development is in line with the state government’s desire to develop Selangor into the state with the most efficient 5G facility in Southeast Asia, apart from serving as a platform to attract more local and foreign investors to offer higher paying job opportunities to the people in Selangor,” he said in a statement on Friday (July 14).

He also said among the locations identified for Tesla’s ventures are the Petaling and Sepang districts, and the relevant authorities are ready to facilitate and coordinate the entry of these investments.