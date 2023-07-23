Véhicule électrique

Twitter rebrands to X, new logo to present today

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015, in Fremont, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Sommaire

Twitter is rebranding as X, Elon Musk said. The new, interim X logo of the company will be unveiled today. Musk’s mysterious love for X is gaining momentum.

Elon Musk talks about rebranding Twitter

Early this morning ET, Twitter owner Elon Musk was very active on the platform. In his tweets, he wrote about Twitter’s rebranding to X. He started with a tweet saying, « Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds, » followed by a second tweet adding that « if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow. » At the time, he also noted a few samples with an « X » image, hinting at what he liked.

At some point, he joined a Twitter Spaces session. There, he confirmed that on Sunday, the platform will change the Twitter logo. He also added that: « We’re cutting the Twitter logo from the building with blowtorches. »

Twitter becomes X

A few hours later, he posted another tweet. In it, he wrote that the « Interim X logo goes live later today. » He also added that « X.com now points to twitter.com. »

In addition, it is reported that Twitter employees received an email from Musk last night. In it, he informed them that the company would become X.

Musk has long hinted at renaming Twitter to X

Previously, the Twitter business had already been renamed X Corp. Musk has long hinted at the renaming. Numerous company employees have repeatedly tweeted « X » in recent weeks without adding any explanation. Musk himself marked such tweets with likes. This hints that the rebranding discussion has been on the table for some time now.

In addition, Musk has long had an inexplicable love for X. Initially, he founded the company X.com, which later became Paypal. He later created the aerospace company SpaceX. The third car his Tesla company produced is called the Model X. The tribute to the letter X did not end there. He named one of his sons X Æ A-12. In the family circle, he is called X.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Megapacks to Power 2 New BESS for 100K Homes in Australia

0
Tesla Megapacks will power two new battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Australia. They will secure 100,000 homes and bring significant economic benefits to...
Innovations

Neuralink Has No Animal Welfare Breaches, Regulator Concludes

0
The head of the US animal welfare agency told lawmakers that he found no violations of animal research rules in Neuralink. The regulator conducted...
SpaceX

Starlink Receives License to Provide Internet Services in Malaysia

0
SpaceX Starlink has received a license to provide internet service in Malaysia, the country's Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies said. Now the company...
Tesla

Tesla Optimus & Neuralink Pave Way for Cyber Bodies

0
Tesla is actively working on the Optimus bot. The first fully functional prototypes with working actuators will be ready by November. First use will...
Tesla

Tesla TSLA beat analysts’ expectations in Q2 with strongest quarter ever

0
Tesla TSLA reported its financial results for Q2 2023. They were above analysts' expectations in many respects. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.91, beating by $0.09....
Article précédent
Tesla Megapacks to Power 2 New BESS for 100K Homes in Australia
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.