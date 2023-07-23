Twitter rebrands to X, new logo to present today

Twitter is rebranding as X, Elon Musk said. The new, interim X logo of the company will be unveiled today. Musk’s mysterious love for X is gaining momentum.

Elon Musk talks about rebranding Twitter

Early this morning ET, Twitter owner Elon Musk was very active on the platform. In his tweets, he wrote about Twitter’s rebranding to X. He started with a tweet saying, « Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds, » followed by a second tweet adding that « if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow. » At the time, he also noted a few samples with an « X » image, hinting at what he liked.

At some point, he joined a Twitter Spaces session. There, he confirmed that on Sunday, the platform will change the Twitter logo. He also added that: « We’re cutting the Twitter logo from the building with blowtorches. »

Twitter becomes X

A few hours later, he posted another tweet. In it, he wrote that the « Interim X logo goes live later today. » He also added that « X.com now points to twitter.com. »

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In addition, it is reported that Twitter employees received an email from Musk last night. In it, he informed them that the company would become X.

Musk has long hinted at renaming Twitter to X

Previously, the Twitter business had already been renamed X Corp. Musk has long hinted at the renaming. Numerous company employees have repeatedly tweeted « X » in recent weeks without adding any explanation. Musk himself marked such tweets with likes. This hints that the rebranding discussion has been on the table for some time now.

In addition, Musk has long had an inexplicable love for X. Initially, he founded the company X.com, which later became Paypal. He later created the aerospace company SpaceX. The third car his Tesla company produced is called the Model X. The tribute to the letter X did not end there. He named one of his sons X Æ A-12. In the family circle, he is called X.