Tesla MagActu mobilitéTesla Giga Mexico to Start Car Production in 2024,...

Tesla Giga Mexico to Start Car Production in 2024, Local Officials Expect

Temps de lecture: 2 min
Date de dernière mise à jour:
Eva Fox
Image: Tesla

Tesla Giga Mexico will begin car production in 2024, local officials expect. All necessary permits for the construction of the factory must be received already in March.

New Tesla factory in Mexico

Gigafactory Mexico is Tesla’s new factory, announced last week. Nevertheless, preparations for its construction have already begun for some time, as the facts show. For the first time, the meeting between Tesla and officials of Nuevo León, the state where Giga Mexico will be built, has been known since October 2022, and important work has already been done since then.

Production will start in 2024

Nuevo León Governor, Samuel García, said the factory could start producing Tesla cars as early as next year. These will be next-generation electric vehicles built on the 3rd generation platform. The presentation of the new model could take place during the Giga Mexico groundbreaking event, which could take place soon.

Tesla may get building permits in March

Reuters reported that Tesla is in the final stages of obtaining approval from the government of Nuevo León to begin construction. García said in an interview that permits could be issued this month. He said he hoped construction would begin in March, although earlier information from local officials suggested that it would not happen until three months later.

« They are waiting for the final permits … once that’s done, they can start, hopefully, this very month, in March. I think by next year, in 2024, there will be the first autos, » said García.

Construction in less than nine months

As of now, Tesla has not given any further official information about Giga Mexico. However, it is known that the manufacturer aims to build the factory in less than nine months. Given the experience gained in the construction of Giga Shanghai, Giga Berlin, and Giga Texas, this goal seems quite realistic. The construction and start-up of production at the new factory will be overseen by Tom Zhu, known for his ability to achieve goals quickly.

Rejoignez la révolution électrique !

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Article précédent
Quels sont les inconvénients de la Tesla Model Y ?

- Publicité -

Rejoignez la révolution électrique !

- Publicité -

Logo Tesla Mag
Tesla
Elon Musk
Actualité Energie
Voiture Tesla
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine a été lancé en 2013 et est une marque déposée depuis Janvier 2017.