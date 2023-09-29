X Has Paid Content Creators Almost $20M

Véhicule électrique

Credit: @cb_doge/X
X, formerly Twitter, has already paid nearly $20 million to content creators on the platform, CEO Linda Yaccarino said. Ad revenue sharing program allows X users to monetize their content.

Metamorphosis of X

X has undergone a dramatic transformation since it was acquired by Elon Musk last October. The changes introduced by the new owner may have confused some users. However, the fact is that the platform has made significantly more improvements in just 11 months than in its entire history. X is no longer the short message service it once was—X has now started transforming into the Everything App.

Content creators

X has radically changed its attitude towards users. The company opened up the opportunity for them to become content creators if they meet certain criteria. In July, X began sharing ad revenue with verified creators. This was done in order to keep the best creators on the platform and attract new talent, too. This would bring a new influx of users to X, which would benefit both the platform and advertisers. At the same time, content creators make money by having their readers see ads under their tweets. In fact, it is a win-win relationship for all parties.

X paid $20 million to content creators

The platform began paying creators in July. The first payments, accumulated since February, amounted to about $5 million, Musk previously said. Now, Yaccarino said the payout totaled $20 million so far. It is worth noting that the statement was made on Friday, September 29. This means that over the past two months, X has paid out another $15 million to users.

Thus, it turns out that over the past two months, the number of content creators on X has increased significantly, which was facilitated by the opening of the program globally. This could also indicate that advertisers are indeed continuing to return to the platform, and therefore the payout pool continues to grow.

Conditions for participation in the program

To be eligible, X users need to subscribe to Premium or Verified Organizations. They must Have at least 5 million organic impressions on their cumulative posts within the last 3 months. In addition, users must have at least 500 followers.

X monetizes ads shown in replies to creators’ posts. That is, ads shown on the X timeline do not count. This encourages creators to post things that generate a lot of discussion. In order to prevent users from abusing the publication of contraversion content, there are certain restrictions. For example, sexual content, violence, criminal behavior, gambling, drugs, alcohol, and enrichment schemes are not allowed. Also, copyrighted content that creators do not own, cannot be monetized.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

