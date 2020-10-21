type here...
Marché
Updated:

Tesla fine-tunes the Autopilot

Avatar
By hugo Scheidecker

A lire

Marchéhugo Scheidecker - 0

Tesla fine-tunes the Autopilot

The Tesla Autopilot is now able to apprehend, understand and visualize traffic lights. The same applies to...
Read more
MarchéPaul Papazian - 0

GM veut faire de l’ombre à Tesla avec son Hummer

Quel Symbole ! Le cauchemar absolu des écologistes fait sa rédemption en électrique. En France on pourra...
Read more
News TeslaTeslam - 0

Une nouvelle Tesla en approche

De nouvelles photos arrivent sur la toile. Un véhicule Tesla non identifié, est-ce possible? Voyez et jugez...
Read more
Avatar
hugo Scheidecker

The Tesla Autopilot is now able to apprehend, understand and visualize traffic lights. The same applies to stop signs. A technological leap forward that goes so far as to make Volkswagen’s boss admit the advance of Elon Musk’s firm.

Recognizing and Responding to Traffic Lights: Tesla’s Move

tesla-autopilot-femme

Autopilot now has the ability to react to the display of a stop sign or traffic light by slowing down and then bringing the vehicle to a stop. “Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control” is a coup de force that brings Tesla models closer to the true autonomous cars that Elon Musk dreams of.

The CEO of Volkswagen, Hubert Diess, is himself forced to admit that the American giant is ahead of all car manufacturers around the world.

This is already a beta feature. It is possible to configure it in the “Automatic Control” tab when ordering your Tesla. Initially, the North American market will be able to test it in real conditions.

Any limits to this technological innovation?

Specifically, it should be mentioned that Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control already has its limits. The technology will slow down vehicles in the vicinity of any detected traffic light. And this, regardless of its colour or state (flashing or off). The only way for the driver to restart will be to manually confirm and then press the accelerator pedal.

So the technology behaves in a way that Tesla describes as “conservative,” meaning that it will cause the vehicle to slow down a lot. There are also other limitations: green lights must be approved by the driver for the car to continue its course, which can lead to very dangerous situations in the event of irresponsible driving.

Temporary signals, railway crossings, studded crossings and toll stations are all situations where this control does not work. It will therefore take some time before Tesla’s accumulation of data really allows reliable and permanent use.

À ne pas rater !
Abonnez-vous à la newsletter

Recevez des bons plans, nos astuces, des invitations exclusives et plus encore !

Adresse e-mail non valide
Essayez. Vous pouvez vous désinscrire à tout moment.
Previous articleGM veut faire de l’ombre à Tesla avec son Hummer
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Marchéhugo Scheidecker - 0

Tesla fine-tunes the Autopilot

The Tesla Autopilot is now able to apprehend, understand and visualize traffic lights. The same applies to...
Read more

Rejoignez le club Tesla Mag

Marché

GM veut faire de l’ombre à Tesla avec son Hummer

Paul Papazian - 0
Quel Symbole ! Le cauchemar absolu des écologistes fait sa rédemption en électrique. En France on pourra toujours lui reprocher son poids...
Read more
News Tesla

Une nouvelle Tesla en approche

Teslam - 0
De nouvelles photos arrivent sur la toile. Un véhicule Tesla non identifié, est-ce possible? Voyez et jugez par vous même. On vous...
Read more
Marché

Porsche : Electrification massive de la gamme

Teslam - 0
Le succès du Porsche Taycan au sein de Porsche clarifie un avenir électrique de la marque. Plus de 90% des véhicules vendus...
Read more
News Tesla

Tesla dissout ses relations presse

Teslam - 0
Tesla aurait dissous son service de RP. En tant que média spécialiste de l'électrique, cette annonce ne nous choque pas et n'est...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Sur le même sujet :

GM veut faire de l’ombre à Tesla avec son Hummer

Marché Paul Papazian - 0
Quel Symbole ! Le cauchemar absolu des écologistes fait sa rédemption en électrique. En France on pourra toujours lui reprocher son poids...
Read more

Porsche : Electrification massive de la gamme

Marché Teslam - 0
Le succès du Porsche Taycan au sein de Porsche clarifie un avenir électrique de la marque. Plus de 90% des véhicules vendus...
Read more

Lucid Air en 5 questions

Marché Olivier Müller - 0
Même si nous devrons être patient en Europe avant d'essayer la Lucid Air, nous souhaitons vous rendre compte des présentations réalisées ce...
Read more

Dominik Gruber: “Porsche Taycan is the future”

Marché Marina Auvaze - 0
Nous vous le disions la Porsche Taycan est d'abord un succès chez Porsche. Le challenge était rude et ce véhicule électrique trouve...
Read more
- Advertisement -
À ne pas rater !
Abonnez-vous à la newsletter

Recevez des bons plans, nos astuces, des invitations exclusives et plus encore !

Adresse e-mail non valide
Essayez. Vous pouvez vous désinscrire à tout moment.

Liens utiles

Notre sélection

Marché

Tesla fine-tunes the Autopilot

hugo Scheidecker - 0
The Tesla Autopilot is now able to apprehend, understand and visualize traffic lights. The same applies to stop signs. A technological leap forward that goes so far as to make Volkswagen's boss admit the advance of Elon Musk's firm.
Read more
Marché

GM veut faire de l’ombre à Tesla avec son Hummer

Paul Papazian - 0
Quel Symbole ! Le cauchemar absolu des écologistes fait sa rédemption en électrique. En France on pourra toujours lui reprocher son poids mais avec ce lancement GM confirme une électrification massive de ses marques. Une offre...
Read more
News Tesla

Une nouvelle Tesla en approche

Teslam - 0
De nouvelles photos arrivent sur la toile. Un véhicule Tesla non identifié, est-ce possible? Voyez et jugez par vous même. On vous dit tout. Beaucoup de questions A la sortie du Design Studio...
Read more
Marché

Porsche : Electrification massive de la gamme

Teslam - 0
Le succès du Porsche Taycan au sein de Porsche clarifie un avenir électrique de la marque. Plus de 90% des véhicules vendus seront électrifiés d'ici à 2030. Un choix de plateforme groupe Le...
Read more

Popular Categories

Tesla Magazine est la première communauté de propriétaire de véhicules électriques Premium.

contact@tesla-mag.com

Paris