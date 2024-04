Satin Black Refresh Model 3 🔥🔥🔥



This one was wrapped in @XPEL Stealth PPF by the masters at @BPAutoSpa and finished with the new @UnpluggedTesla UP05 wheels in Satin Titanium as well as full tint and ceramic coating.



Check out the finished results! pic.twitter.com/hojyCoKNqR