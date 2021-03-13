Accueil Lifestyle

Tesla Model 3: The ultimate guide for accessories

Welcome on the page of our guide dedicated to the essential accessories for your Tesla Model 3 that we have put together especially for you. Of course, this will also be an opportunity for those who have just received their car to quickly order the essentials.

We have selected products that have been validated by our community that will allow you to improve the interior or exterior of your Tesla Model 3.

This article contains affiliate links to online stores, Tesla Magazine may earn commissions based on your purchases.

Tempered glass screen protector

Price: 17,99€ to order directly on Amazon

Alexandre travels a lot for his work. Stressed, he is often in a hurry, which leads him to take unconsidered risks…

Driving too fast, using the phone while driving, and especially dropping electronic devices. When you know the price of such objects, it quickly becomes obvious that they must be protected in the best possible way. It’s exactly the same for the equipment of a car. If you want it to get you where you want to go, you have to take care of it.

But Alexandre, in addition to being in a hurry, is clumsy and, last time, he had the misfortune of banging his keys against the central screen of his Tesla. With the cracks, he couldn’t see anything: not very practical for steering.

That’s why it would have been essential for him to get the protective tempered glass screen for his central screen… to avoid such inconveniences. When you know how much it costs to change a screen, you might as well pay less than twenty euros to protect it.

The dual wireless charger

Price: 39€ to order directly on Amazon

This model is very well thought out: the charging is ultra fast, the console is non-slip to prevent the phone from falling. In addition, if the battery overheats, the charging is automatically cut off. It is the essential accessory that is worth the first place in the top.

The + : it can charge two phones at the same time.

Interior: Replace wood with carbon

Price: 59,99€ to order directly on Amazon

Carbon, an expensive element but which gives a very interesting design. Here is the solution! Carbon fiber adhesive strips give the illusion of a full carbon finish.

The + : the high quality of the fiber allows a protection against the scratches, the knocks…

Je suis le fondateur de Tesla Magazine et rédacteur en chef de l'ensemble des rubriques.
Article précédentGigafactory Berlin : Un chantier presque finalisé

