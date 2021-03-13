Tesla Model 3: The ultimate guide for accessories

- Publicité -

Welcome on the page of our guide dedicated to the essential accessories for your Tesla Model 3 that we have put together especially for you. Of course, this will also be an opportunity for those who have just received their car to quickly order the essentials.

We have selected products that have been validated by our community that will allow you to improve the interior or exterior of your Tesla Model 3.

Tempered glass screen protector

Price: 17,99€ to order directly on Amazon

The dual wireless charger

Price: 39€ to order directly on Amazon

This model is very well thought out: the charging is ultra fast, the console is non-slip to prevent the phone from falling. In addition, if the battery overheats, the charging is automatically cut off. It is the essential accessory that is worth the first place in the top.

The + : it can charge two phones at the same time.

Interior: Replace wood with carbon

Price: 59,99€ to order directly on Amazon

Carbon, an expensive element but which gives a very interesting design. Here is the solution! Carbon fiber adhesive strips give the illusion of a full carbon finish.

The + : the high quality of the fiber allows a protection against the scratches, the knocks…