🔥🇨🇳 Tesla FSD (Supervised) testing is getting closer in China!



Lu Sen, Director of the Data Department of the Lingang New Area Administrative Committee in Shanghai, revealed that Nanhui New City is promoting a pilot project for Full Self-Driving (FSD) with 10 Tesla vehicles. https://t.co/8PrAJccJvu pic.twitter.com/H4PjoynMGr