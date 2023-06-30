[Discovery Offer] This summer, experience ultra-luxury in an exceptional villa in Italy

A sublime echo of the nobility of yesteryear, Villa Mocasina is a must-see destination for highly sophisticated travelers. This charming 17th-century residence, nestled in the heart of Italy’s Valtènesi wine region, embodies the quintessence of Italian beauty and culinary luxury.

History and Prestige:

Once a monastery, a vineyard and a gourmet restaurant, Villa Mocasina has survived the centuries and undergone an extremely delicate transformation, ready to welcome food lovers, triathletes, golfers and outdoor enthusiasts in May 2023.

Refinement and comfort:

Offering three individual, air-conditioned bedrooms for 6 to 8 guests, each room has its own marble bathroom with rain shower and dressing room. Two additional WCs, a library, a living/dining room with home cinema and two vaulted cellars complete the picture. One of the cellars has been converted into a stylish gym, while the second serves as a dining room for 12 to 14 people.

Culinary luxury:

Three gourmet kitchens, including a covered outdoor one, guarantee incomparable culinary luxury. It’s an invitation to discover the delights of Italian cuisine, reflecting the region’s gastronomic heritage.

Environment and Beauty:

Villa Mocasina offers an unforgettable setting with fantastic views of the neighboring wine region and surrounding mountains. The vast rotating sun shells in the park-like garden, surrounded by fruit and olive trees, lend a serene, soothing atmosphere.

Activities and Experiences:

It’s up to you to live your Italian dream. Choose from an endless selection of activities arranged by the concierge, such as traditional Italian cooking classes, barista courses, wine tastings or yoga by the pool. With our « Meet the Owner » option, discover the hidden treasures of the region. As local enthusiasts, the owners will show you breathtaking panoramas, secluded swimming spots and Brescia, « the pearl of Lombardy ».

However, despite the apparent perfection of this resort, a small contradiction could emerge. For some, the extreme luxury and dedication of Villa Mocasina might overshadow the authentic experience of simple, unpretentious Italian life. Some might argue that to fully experience Italian culture, it’s necessary to immerse oneself in the daily life of small villages, meet local people and embrace less luxurious but equally enriching experiences.

Whatever the case, Villa Mocasina offers unrivalled luxury and a highly personalized experience. It’s undoubtedly a perfect destination for those looking to immerse themselves in luxury while enjoying Italy’s natural and cultural beauty.

General information:

Do you want optimal treatment?

If you’d like to discover this villa, we can put you in touch with the host, who will be very grateful for our recommendation.