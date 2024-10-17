Plenitude is the new brand of Eni Gas and Power France, a major player in the energy sector, serving nearly 1 million customers across the country. Strongly dedicated to energy transition, Plenitude offers a unique blend of renewable energy production, energy supply, and innovative solutions, while expanding a network of EV charging stations. With a strengthened customer-oriented approach, Plenitude leverages human expertise and advanced technology to support customers on their path toward more responsible energy consumption.

Innovative Solutions for Consumers

Plenitude is more than just a new name; it represents a major shift in the French energy market. According to Mauro Fanfoni, General Manager of Plenitude in France, “Plenitude is much more than a new brand on the French energy market: it’s a real paradigm shift. We provide an enhanced, innovative, and human experience, helping our customers evolve their energy use at a time of energy transition.”

Plenitude has reimagined the customer experience, moving from a traditional model to a proactive and personalized approach. Expert teams guide customers end-to-end, allowing optimal energy management. Each customer can benefit from personalized assistance, free from automated responses, aiming to build trust among the brand’s nearly 1 million clients.

Transparency and Environmental Commitment

Plenitude’s energy offerings are simple, transparent, and fixed-price, crucial for customer retention. For every MWh consumed, the brand ensures that one MWh of renewable electricity produced in France is fed back into the grid through the Guarantee of Origin mechanism. This approach meets the needs of over 900,000 customers committed to environmentally responsible energy usage.

Commitment to Renewable Energy and Electric Mobility

Plenitude is poised to become a key player in renewable energy in France, with 120 MWp of photovoltaic capacity currently in operation and over 700 MW of new solar and wind projects underway. This substantial investment underscores the brand’s commitment to a sustainable and clean energy mix.

In electric mobility, Plenitude is developing the “On the Road” fast-charging network, which currently offers access to more than 400,000 interoperable charging points across Europe through the “Plenitude On the Road” app. These charging points, located in Enilive stations and public spaces, are designed to meet the needs of thousands of electric vehicle drivers across France.

A Media Campaign to Raise Awareness

On October 19, 2024, Plenitude will launch a multichannel media campaign in France to raise awareness of this strategic shift. Through this campaign, Plenitude aims to reach over 1 million French households, positioning itself as a brand of trust and innovation, ready to support customers in their energy transition with practical and forward-thinking solutions.

