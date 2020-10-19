type here...
Space X
Updated:

Starlink by SpaceX est désormais opérateur télécom au Canada

Avatar
By tesladdict

A lire

Space Xtesladdict - 0

Starlink by SpaceX est désormais opérateur télécom au Canada

C'est officiel et après de longues discussions. Starlink vient d'être homologué en tant qu'opérateur Télécom au Canada....
Read more
MarchéOlivier Müller - 0

Lucid Air en 5 questions

Même si nous devrons être patient en Europe avant d'essayer la Lucid Air, nous souhaitons vous rendre...
Read more
MarchéMarina Auvaze - 0

Dominik Gruber: “Porsche Taycan is the future”

Nous vous le disions la Porsche Taycan est d'abord un succès chez Porsche. Le challenge était rude...
Read more
Avatar
tesladdict

C’est officiel et après de longues discussions. Starlink vient d’être homologué en tant qu’opérateur Télécom au Canada. Une étape importante.

Une première étape

Alors que le déploiement de la constellation Starlink se poursuit doucement mais sûrement, une première étape vient d’être franchie. En effet, le 18 octobre, un nouveau groupe de 60 satellites est venu compléter les quelques 800 satellites déjà en orbite. Mais il en reste plus de 10000 à envoyer, soit 160 vols à ce rythme, pour finaliser l’installation du réseau.

Cette homologation permet d’envisager une première bêta du réseau au Canada. Les discussions avaient débutées en Mai dernier. C’est la commission des radios-télévisions et services de télécommunications qui a approuvé ce nouvel acteur.

Le délai d’homologation n’est pas surprenant sur fond de crise du Coronavirus. De nombreux commentaires sont allés en faveur de cette homologation qui a été entériné le 15 octobre.

Les employés peuvent déjà en profiter

starlink-spaceX

Certains employés sont actuellement en train de tester le service. Malgré un déploiement à 8% de ses capacités, le débit est déjà perçu comme très rapide avec une très faible latence. Le programme de Bêta public devrait démarrer aux Etat-Unis et au Canada avant la fin de l’année.

Voici une copie de la lettre d’approbation (en anglais)

Bret Johnsen
Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
1 Rocket Road
Hawthorne, California  90250
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Re: Application for a Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) Licence

Dear Bret Johnsen,

On 15 May 2020, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. completed an application for a Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) licence for the provision of international telecommunications services, pursuant to section 16.3 of the Telecommunications Act (the Act).

The Commission received 2585 interventions regarding Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s BITS application. After consideration of the comments received, the Commission has approved the application and a BITS licence is enclosed.

Please note the BITS licence conditions, which can be viewed on the back of the enclosed licence, include regular filings to the Commission.

The Commission notes that a BITS licence does not by itself authorize an entity to operate as a facilities-based carrier or non-facilities-based service provider. All entities who provide services as a facilities-based carrier must at all times comply with the appropriate regulatory framework, including the ownership and control requirements of section 16 of the Act and the Canadian Telecommunications Common Carrier Ownership and Control Regulations. Entities who provide services as a non-facilities-based service provider must register as such with the Commission and comply at all times with the appropriate regulatory framework.

Sincerely,

Original signed by

Claude Doucet
Secretary General

À ne pas rater !
Abonnez-vous à la newsletter

Recevez des bons plans, nos astuces, des invitations exclusives et plus encore !

Adresse e-mail non valide
Essayez. Vous pouvez vous désinscrire à tout moment.
Previous articleLucid Air en 5 questions
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Space Xtesladdict - 0

Starlink by SpaceX est désormais opérateur télécom au Canada

C'est officiel et après de longues discussions. Starlink vient d'être homologué en tant qu'opérateur Télécom au Canada....
Read more

Rejoignez le club Tesla Mag

Marché

Lucid Air en 5 questions

Olivier Müller - 0
Même si nous devrons être patient en Europe avant d'essayer la Lucid Air, nous souhaitons vous rendre compte des présentations réalisées ce...
Read more
Marché

Dominik Gruber: “Porsche Taycan is the future”

Marina Auvaze - 0
Nous vous le disions la Porsche Taycan est d'abord un succès chez Porsche. Le challenge était rude et ce véhicule électrique trouve...
Read more
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y : Il faudra attendre en Europe

hugo Scheidecker - 0
La Gigafactory Allemande est au coeur de la stratégie de lancement de la Tesla Model Y en Europe. Pour ce modèle, les...
Read more
News Tesla

Tesla est la marque la plus profitable après Ferrari

Daniel Ortelli - 0
C'était un des enjeux de la firme, démontrer que le véhicule électrique est viable économiquement. Les analystes sont formels, l'équilibre arrive très...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Sur le même sujet :

SpaceX : Moteurs Raptor + Lancement Cargo

Space X Teslam - 0
Deux informations importantes qui concernent SpaceX: Nous vous disons tout sur les nouveaux moteurs Raptor et sur le lancement d'un module cargo...
Read more

SpaceX : Déploiement de 60 nouveaux satellites pour Starlink

Space X NordNico - 0
Une nouvelle mission vient de se dérouler avec succès pour SpaceX. En effet, hier à Boca Chica 60 nouveaux satellites pour Starlink...
Read more

Les images de la mission du retour sur terre des astronautes

Space X Teslam - 0
Après leur arrivée dans le golfe du Mexique une mission d'extraction a été réalisée pour les rapatrier en Floride. Les astronautes de...
Read more

SpaceX : retour sur terre réussi pour les astronautes

Space X Teslam - 1
Deux événements majeurs ont secoué la planète SpaceX ces 7 derniers jours. Le retour sur terre de la capsule Crew Dragon et...
Read more
- Advertisement -
À ne pas rater !
Abonnez-vous à la newsletter

Recevez des bons plans, nos astuces, des invitations exclusives et plus encore !

Adresse e-mail non valide
Essayez. Vous pouvez vous désinscrire à tout moment.

Liens utiles

Notre sélection

Space X

Starlink by SpaceX est désormais opérateur télécom au Canada

tesladdict - 0
C'est officiel et après de longues discussions. Starlink vient d'être homologué en tant qu'opérateur Télécom au Canada. Une étape importante. Une première étape Alors que le déploiement de la constellation Starlink se...
Read more
Marché

Lucid Air en 5 questions

Olivier Müller - 0
Même si nous devrons être patient en Europe avant d'essayer la Lucid Air, nous souhaitons vous rendre compte des présentations réalisées ce week-end au showroom de Berverly Hills. Voici nos questions et réponses. Est-ce qu'une version...
Read more
Marché

Dominik Gruber: “Porsche Taycan is the future”

Marina Auvaze - 0
Nous vous le disions la Porsche Taycan est d'abord un succès chez Porsche. Le challenge était rude et ce véhicule électrique trouve sa cible parce que les équipes sont convaincues. Un...
Read more
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y : Il faudra attendre en Europe

hugo Scheidecker - 0
La Gigafactory Allemande est au coeur de la stratégie de lancement de la Tesla Model Y en Europe. Pour ce modèle, les US ne devraient pas livrer les clients Européens. Une patience bien récompensée ?
Read more

Popular Categories

Tesla Magazine est la première communauté de propriétaire de véhicules électriques Premium.

contact@tesla-mag.com

Paris