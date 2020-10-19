Starlink by SpaceX est désormais opérateur télécom au Canada

C’est officiel et après de longues discussions. Starlink vient d’être homologué en tant qu’opérateur Télécom au Canada. Une étape importante.

Une première étape

Alors que le déploiement de la constellation Starlink se poursuit doucement mais sûrement, une première étape vient d’être franchie. En effet, le 18 octobre, un nouveau groupe de 60 satellites est venu compléter les quelques 800 satellites déjà en orbite. Mais il en reste plus de 10000 à envoyer, soit 160 vols à ce rythme, pour finaliser l’installation du réseau.

Cette homologation permet d’envisager une première bêta du réseau au Canada. Les discussions avaient débutées en Mai dernier. C’est la commission des radios-télévisions et services de télécommunications qui a approuvé ce nouvel acteur.

Le délai d’homologation n’est pas surprenant sur fond de crise du Coronavirus. De nombreux commentaires sont allés en faveur de cette homologation qui a été entériné le 15 octobre.

Les employés peuvent déjà en profiter

Certains employés sont actuellement en train de tester le service. Malgré un déploiement à 8% de ses capacités, le débit est déjà perçu comme très rapide avec une très faible latence. Le programme de Bêta public devrait démarrer aux Etat-Unis et au Canada avant la fin de l’année.

Voici une copie de la lettre d’approbation (en anglais)

Bret Johnsen

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

1 Rocket Road

Hawthorne, California 90250

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Re: Application for a Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) Licence

Dear Bret Johnsen,

On 15 May 2020, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. completed an application for a Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) licence for the provision of international telecommunications services, pursuant to section 16.3 of the Telecommunications Act (the Act).

The Commission received 2585 interventions regarding Space Exploration Technologies Corp.’s BITS application. After consideration of the comments received, the Commission has approved the application and a BITS licence is enclosed.

Please note the BITS licence conditions, which can be viewed on the back of the enclosed licence, include regular filings to the Commission.

The Commission notes that a BITS licence does not by itself authorize an entity to operate as a facilities-based carrier or non-facilities-based service provider. All entities who provide services as a facilities-based carrier must at all times comply with the appropriate regulatory framework, including the ownership and control requirements of section 16 of the Act and the Canadian Telecommunications Common Carrier Ownership and Control Regulations. Entities who provide services as a non-facilities-based service provider must register as such with the Commission and comply at all times with the appropriate regulatory framework.

Sincerely,

Original signed by

Claude Doucet

Secretary General