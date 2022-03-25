Lifestyle

Hôtel Charleston Santa Teresa : « Les monastères font les meilleurs hôtels »

Photo de l'entrée de l'hôtel Charleston Santa Teresa
Maureen Durand

Vue depuis hôtel Charleston Santa Teresa, installé dans la ville fortifiée de Carthagène, à quelques pas de la Tour de l’Horloge

Luxury Cartagena hotel in Cartagena Walled City, walking distance to the Clock Tower

Charleston Santa Teresa Cartagena


Situé à Carthagène des Indes au sein de la fortification, proche de la mer, cet établissement avec piscine extérieure et jacuzzi affiche un somptueux décor, comprenant des sols en marbre et des colonnes en pierre.


L’hôtel est composé de 3 restaurants, un spa, une salle de sport 24/24, un bar / salon, un bar en bord de piscine et 87 chambres bénéficiant d’une décoration personnalisée (avec iPad). Votre confort ne sera pas laissé au hasard grâce à des draps en coton égyptien et des couettes en duvet d’oie.


Vous affectionnerez aussi les petits plus pleins de charme tels que les paniers de fruits, les viennoiseries et toutes les autres petites attentions. Les salles de bain comprennent une douche avec un pommeau de douche à « effet pluie », des peignoirs, des chaussons et des articles de toilette de luxe (certaines chambres ont même une douche et une baignoire comme celle que nous occupions).


Des navettes vers l’aéroport Rafael Nuñez (situé à 4,9 km) peuvent être organisées.


C’est le quartier préféré des voyageurs visitant Carthagène des Indes.


Les couples apprécient particulièrement l’emplacement de cet établissement. Ils lui donnent la note de 9,7 pour un séjour à deux.



TEMOIGNAGE : DÉPASSER LES ATTENTES

J’ai vraiment adoré cet hôtel.


Cet hôtel est construit à l’intérieur d’un ancien monastère et dégage une ambiance merveilleusement tranquille et détendue. Il y a un bon mélange d’ancien et de nouveau avec un spa et une piscine modernes et des statuettes de saints de la vieille école et des chaises et tables en osier. La vue sur la ville fortifiée depuis le toit où se trouve la piscine est magnifique.


Le service est hors norme. Dès l’instant où j’ai enfilé ma combinaison junior, cette atmosphère particulière a capturé tous mes sens. Vous visitez la propriété comme un client et vous rentrez chez vous comme un ami. Les chambres sont luxueuses, confortables et spacieuses. Vous recevez votre propre corbeille de fruits et pâtisseries gourmandes à votre arrivée dans la chambre. J’ai également trouvé une lettre qui m’était adressée et qui montrait à quel point les gens sont dévoués aux clients.


Séjourner ici était un excellent moyen de se détendre après des heures de marche dans les rues de cette ville animée et colorée. Soit vous pouvez utiliser la piscine sur le toit pour nager, vous détendre, prendre une collation ou admirer de superbes couchers de soleil. Le personnel était très gentil et serviable ; Julian nous a aidés pendant tout notre séjour avec une attention aux détails. Nous avons dû partir tôt le matin. Comme nous n’avons pas eu le temps de prendre le petit déjeuner, la cuisine nous a préparé un énorme petit déjeuner diversifié à emporter (que nous avons apprécié à l’aéroport). La navette aéroport de l’hôtel (Mercedes van) était très confortable. Le chauffeur était très professionnel et gentil. Nous n’aurions pas pu rêver mieux pour terminer notre voyage en Colombie.  


Vous rentrerez chez vous plein de bonnes émotions.


Merci, Hôtel Charleston Santa Teresa, Ana Maria Tello et Julian, pour avoir rendu notre séjour mémorable.

Charleston Santa Teresa Cartagena


3 restaurants, a full-service spa, and an outdoor pool are available at this hotel. WIFI in public areas is free. Additionally, a 24-hour health club, a bar/lounge, and a poolside bar are onsite. All 87 individually decorated rooms feature free WIFI and iPads. Comforts include Egyptian cotton sheets and down comforters, and guests will also appreciate thoughtful touches like espresso makers and bath


Charleston Santa Teresa Cartagena offers 87 accommodations with iPads and MP3 docking stations. Each accommodation is individually furnished and decorated. Beds feature Egyptian cotton sheets, down comforters, and premium bedding. Bathrooms include showers with rainfall showerheads, bathrobes, slippers, and designer toiletries (we had both, a shower and a bathtub).


The rooms are contemporary in style, if somewhat conservatively so, and there’s a decided focus on physical comfort, with 600-thread linens and marble-clad baths. The Santa Teresa is a luxury hotel through and through, and the architecture of the colonial and 20th-century wings only adds to the hotel’s personality.


The city itself, of course, isn’t exactly short of personality either, and the old-town location doesn’t hurt the Santa Teresa’s case one bit – whether your room faces out to sea or back over the town, there isn’t a bad view in the house. The best view, though, takes in 360 degrees: it’s the dramatic, atmospheric rooftop pool that’s the Santa Teresa’s ace in the hole. We could see the Clock Tower from our bathtub. It was magical.



EXCEED EXPECTATIONS


I absolutely loved this hotel.


This hotel is built inside what was a former monastery and has a wonderfully tranquil and relaxed vibe. There is a good mix of old and new with a modern spa and pool area and old school statuettes of saints and wicker chairs and tables. The views of the walled city from the roof where the pool is situated are wonderful.


The service is off the chart. From the moment I entered my junior suit, this special atmosphere captured all my senses. You visit the property like a client and then you go home like a friend. Rooms are luxury, comfortable and spacious. You get your own fruit basket and gourmet pastry on arrival in the room. I also found a letter addressed to me showing how dedicated to customers the people are.


Staying here was a great way to relax after hours walking down the streets of this vibrant and colorful city. Either you can use the rooftop pool to swim, relax, have a snack or amazing sunset views. The staff was very kind and helpful; Julian assisted us during all our stay with attention to detail. We had to leave early in the morning. Since we didn’t had time to have breakfast, the kitchen prepared us a huge diversified breakfast to go (that we enjoyed at the airport). The hotel airport shuttle (Mercedes van) was very comfortable. The driver was very professional and nice. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to end our journey in Colombia.  


You will go home full of good emotions.


Thank you, Hotel Charleston Santa Teresa, Ana Maria Tello and Julian, for making our stay

Fragments de rêve (appelée aussi "galerie d'images") :

Charleston Santa Teresa, vue d'une chambre
Autour de la piscine du Charleston Santa Teresa
Intérieur d'une des chambres du Charleston Santa Teresa
Transats sous tonnelle au Charleston Santa Teresa
Vue de la piscine du Charleston Santa Teresa
Mezzanine du Charleston Santa Teresa
Vue de la cour centrale
Autour d'un bon repas !
Quelques unes des friandises proposées par l'établissement
Une baignoire pour une moment de délassement
Cour intérieur du Charleston Santa Teresa, mettant en avant la disposition des tables
Autre vue de la mezzanine du Charleston Santa Teresa
Retrouvez tous nos avis et suggestions de séjour

Maureen Durand
Lifestyle coach English teacher Born with itchy feet International Skater - France/Switzerland/USA Égérie pour @teslamagworld

Logo Tesla Mag
Tesla Magazine est une plateforme et un média dédié à la révolution électrique et au progrès technique.

