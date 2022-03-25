Hôtel Charleston Santa Teresa : « Les monastères font les meilleurs hôtels »

Vue depuis hôtel Charleston Santa Teresa, installé dans la ville fortifiée de Carthagène, à quelques pas de la Tour de l’Horloge…

Charleston Santa Teresa Cartagena

3 restaurants, a full-service spa, and an outdoor pool are available at this hotel. WIFI in public areas is free. Additionally, a 24-hour health club, a bar/lounge, and a poolside bar are onsite. All 87 individually decorated rooms feature free WIFI and iPads. Comforts include Egyptian cotton sheets and down comforters, and guests will also appreciate thoughtful touches like espresso makers and bath

Charleston Santa Teresa Cartagena offers 87 accommodations with iPads and MP3 docking stations. Each accommodation is individually furnished and decorated. Beds feature Egyptian cotton sheets, down comforters, and premium bedding. Bathrooms include showers with rainfall showerheads, bathrobes, slippers, and designer toiletries (we had both, a shower and a bathtub).

The rooms are contemporary in style, if somewhat conservatively so, and there’s a decided focus on physical comfort, with 600-thread linens and marble-clad baths. The Santa Teresa is a luxury hotel through and through, and the architecture of the colonial and 20th-century wings only adds to the hotel’s personality.

The city itself, of course, isn’t exactly short of personality either, and the old-town location doesn’t hurt the Santa Teresa’s case one bit – whether your room faces out to sea or back over the town, there isn’t a bad view in the house. The best view, though, takes in 360 degrees: it’s the dramatic, atmospheric rooftop pool that’s the Santa Teresa’s ace in the hole. We could see the Clock Tower from our bathtub. It was magical.