An Exploration of the Greatest Journey Ground in France

Based in 2006, Sherwood Ground has temporarily established itself as a premier vacation spot for out of doors journey fanatics. Situated in Vierme, simply 30 km north of central Paris, the ground trade in a large number of actions for every age. Due to rising good fortune and persevered growth, Sherwood Ground has transform the biggest journey ground in France, attracting 150,000 guests in 2022.

The unique interview

Tesla Magazine: Hi, may just you introduce your self and Sherwood Ground?

Eric Grognet, Supervisor of Sherwood Ground : In fact. I’m Eric Grognet, the chief of Sherwood Ground, an journey ground based in 2006. We began petite with 80 workshops and temporarily exceeded our preliminary objectives, permitting us to extend our actions each and every age. As of late, we deal quite a lot of actions from paintball to out of doors laser tag, quad motorcycle rides and zip form lessons.

TM: What target market are you concentrated on Sherwood Ground for?

Eric Grognet : Sherwood Ground is designed for an excessively extensive target market, from 2 to 102 years used, even if we have now few guests elderly 102. Our actions are aimed toward households, college teams, peace facilities, sports activities associations and firms for his or her seminars. Now we have actions tailored to all ranges of problem, permitting everybody to search out what they’re on the lookout for.

TM: Are you able to let us know about your location and the benefits it items?

Eric Grognet : Sherwood Ground is positioned in Vierme, smartly served through teach and simply out there through street. This location similar to Paris is perfect, each for guests and for the landscape appropriate for an journey ground.

TM: Do you might have electrical car charging stations in Sherwood Ground?

Eric Grognet : No longer but. Even though we usefulness electrical automobiles, we don’t but have charging stations on website.

TM: What tasks have you ever installed park for company social accountability (CSR)?

Eric Grognet : We lately invested within the development of 3 untouched structures, masking a complete floor section of ​​greater than 800 m². We plan to usefulness amassed rainwater to energy bathrooms and are bearing in mind alternative initiatives to support our power potency, even if putting in sun panels is these days difficult because of our situation as a indexed website.

TM: Is there anything else untouched this age at Sherwood Ground?

Eric Grognet : This age, the primary novelty lies in our untouched reception structures. They deal higher reassurance for guests, with areas appropriate for lunch, organizing birthday events and seminars. Even though we have now now not added any untouched actions this age, we have already got 25, and our problem is to additional advertise our extra actions, steadily overshadowed through our tree mountaineering deal.

Conclusion

Sherwood Ground continues to develop and innovate, providing its guests a novel and sundry enjoy. With a field of actions appropriate for every age and a proactive technique to environmental accountability, Sherwood Ground is easily located to proceed to draw many guests and stay a benchmark amongst journey terrains in France.