The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Area: Pioneer in Decarbonization and Sustainable Mobility

The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Area is at the leading edge of the ecological transition in France, enjoying a an important position in decarbonization and selling sustainable mobility. On the head of those tasks, Jean-Pierre SERRUS, Vice-President of the pocket, sticks out for his loyalty and sight. On this interview, he trade in us an in depth assessment of his missions and the movements carried out to answer environmental and mobility demanding situations.

Interview with Jean-Pierre SERRUS, Vice-President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Area

Q: Are you able to outline your major missions throughout the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur pocket with regards to mobility?

Jean-Pierre SERRUS: The pocket has 3 very important missions. At the beginning, we’re the regional delivery organizing authority, this means that that we take care of the regional trains and schoolteacher traces that fasten other territories. Secondly, we think the competence of the native authority for round fifteen intercommunalities that have selected to not whip this duty. In spite of everything, we play games the position of chief for intermodality, supporting stakeholders to deploy their sustainable mobility methods.

Q: What methods were installed park for sustainable mobility and ecological transition within the pocket?

Jean-Pierre SERRUS: Since 2015, we’ve had a circumstance plan which serves as a compass for all our society insurance policies. This plan led us to undertake a “100% green” funds, the place each and every funds sequence is evaluated with regards to environmental have an effect on. In 2022, we signed commitments to produce our pocket a pioneer in regional making plans for the ecological transition.

Q: How is the pocket drawing near delivery decarbonization?

Jean-Pierre SERRUS: The delivery sector is answerable for 30% of greenhouse fuel emissions. To reply to this, we’ve a number of tasks. Our coaches are principally electrical and we additionally spend money on biogas and biofuels. Our regional trains also are transitioning to greener answers. Even supposing we don’t seem to be without delay answerable for the charging stations, we aid intermunicipalities make investments on this infrastructure. Since 2018, we’ve financially supported round 100 initiatives for the set up of one,100 charging stations. We additionally deal help for the electrification of taxis and items delivery cars.

Q: What’s the position of the pocket in Low Emission Zones (LEZ)?

Jean-Pierre SERRUS: We assistance ZFE tasks, corresponding to the ones of the Aix-Marseille-Provence City. We’re taking steps to vacation the transition, corresponding to lowering society delivery fares on alert days and electrifying ships at dock with our “Zero Smoke Stopover” program. Even supposing the group of ZFEs is underneath the authority of prefects and metropolises, we play games a supporting position.

Q: What are the pocket’s year plans with regards to sustainable mobility?

Jean-Pierre SERRUS: We’re running on a number of year initiatives, such because the deployment of charging stations in vehicle landscapes within the Great city and the advance of car-sharing answers for ZFEs. We paintings intently with prefects, metropolises and intermunicipalities to assure the effectiveness of our ecological transition insurance policies.

Q: How do you assure territorial fairness within the implementation of those insurance policies?

Jean-Pierre SERRUS: Territorial fairness is a concern for us. We assure that answers emerge and are out there right through the regional range. We aid intermunicipalities, specifically the ones with fewer sources, to create their sustainable mobility infrastructures.

Q: To conclude, how does the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur pocket rise out with regards to sustainable mobility?

Jean-Pierre SERRUS: The pocket sticks out for its loyalty to being a pace-setter in ecological transition and sustainable mobility. Our methods are supported via sunny insurance policies, a inexperienced funds, and a need to collaborate with all stakeholders to assure an efficient and equitable transition right through the regional range.