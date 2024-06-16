VAT on Solar Kits in France: Urgent Reform Necessary

In 2023, a burning question is stirring the public debate in France: why is the country maintaining a 20% VAT on solar kits while several of its European neighbors, such as Germany, have lowered this tax to 0%?

Energy and Economic Issues

The problem of electricity cost is critical. In just two years, prices have increased by 44%. These rising costs make solar energy increasingly attractive to households. Producing your own electricity using solar panels not only saves money, but also helps reduce carbon emissions.

Global warming intensifies the urgency to adopt renewable energy. Extreme heatwaves are becoming the norm in places like India, where temperatures regularly exceed 50 degrees Celsius. It is crucial that France accelerates its energy transition to limit its carbon footprint.

Why is France lagging behind?

In France, only 2% of homes are equipped with solar panels. One of the reasons for this delay is the lack of incentives. ENERPLAN, the union of solar energy professionals, has made several proposals to stimulate solar self-consumption, which, until now, have not been implemented.

Currently, VAT on solar kits is 20% for installations installed by individuals or professionals, except for installations of less than 3 kWp, where VAT is reduced to 10%. However, countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria and Croatia have led by example by lowering this VAT to 0%.

Current Issues and Requests

It is high time for France to join this movement, for various reasons:

Firstly, a VAT of 20% on a kit of 8 panels to install yourself at a price including VAT of €3,500 generates €600 of VAT.

Secondly, for an installation of 12 panels at €11,000 including VAT, you pay €2,000 in VAT, which is dissuasive.

Thirdly, even with VAT reduced to 10%, several constraints must be respected, in particular having the panels installed by a professional installer and not exceeding 3 kWp (around 8 panels) in power.

If VAT were lowered to 5.5% or even 0%, this would encourage more households to switch to solar energy. Additionally, such a measure would mitigate upfront costs, making solar energy more competitive with other energy sources.

Essential Support for the French Solar Sector

The French solar industry is also in difficulty. Recently, the French manufacturer of solar panels SYSTOVI ceased its activities in the face of unfair competition from Chinese panels sold at knockdown prices. It is therefore crucial not only to lower VAT to stimulate demand for solar panels, but also to put in place protectionist measures to support local production.

A reduced VAT should be applied not only to imported solar kits but also, and above all, to those manufactured in France, to encourage national industry.

The Need for a Long-Term Vision

It is imperative that policymakers take a long-term view. By promoting solar energy, France could reduce its energy dependence, stimulate the local economy, and contribute significantly to the fight against global warming.

However, it is also essential to modernize infrastructure to accommodate a greater share of solar energy and adapt the national electricity grid to balance consumption and production.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a reform of VAT on solar kits is not only necessary but urgent. This would encourage the adoption of solar energy, accelerate the energy transition and support the French solar sector in the face of unfair international competition.

