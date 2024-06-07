E-Totem arrives with a third-party investor offer

Discover the new e-Totem e-Fast (rapid) charging station at Urban Jump Aix-En-Provence, the famous indoor trampoline park. You too can boost your business by installing e-Totem terminals in your parking lot!

✅ Turnkey offer with zero initial investment: e-Totem fully finances the installation of terminals in your parking lot.

✅ Revenue sharing: you receive part of the revenue generated by top-ups.

✅ Attract and retain new environmentally conscious customers.

✅ Increase the time your customers spend on site and boost your sales.

✅ Offer an innovative and differentiating service that will set you apart from your competitors.

✅ Meet the requirements of the LOM law and contribute to the energy transition.

✅ e-Fast charging stations made in France: your customers can recharge their vehicle in record time.

Recent Achievements of e-Totem

🔌 Join Urban Jump France and the many other leisure establishments who have trusted e-Totem! Ideal for: amusement parks, leisure centers, museums, zoos, aquariums, bowling… And much more!

Examples of successful partnerships

Montpellier Méditerranée Métropole: Installation and operation of 600 charging points.

Nantes Métropole: Deployment of 1,450 charging stations.

Private partnerships: Equipping the car parks of 30 Lapeyre stores and Royal Canin production sites.

💡 To support this expansion, e-Totem is launching an investment plan of 5 million euros to increase its production capacity to 10,000 charging stations per year by 2025.

Our commitment to the future

🚀 What ambition for E-Totem? Conquer the main European markets in the next three years, with subsidiaries in Spain and soon in Great Britain. And that’s just the beginning ! We are determined to support the energy transition and facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles for everyone.

