L’IDRA GIGAPRESS arrive sur le chantier de Berlin

First parts of the Giga Press casting machines arrived at #GigaBerlin



In my last video a truck was unloaded at the casting section (at 9:30):https://t.co/3NfxquTpA1



I compared that to the IDRA Giga Press (at 0:42):https://t.co/KlHqU9N3dv pic.twitter.com/vSudNG6lia